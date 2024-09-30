Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) unveiled treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 50 billion through two issues on Sunday, 29 September 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 30 billion, carrying a tenor of 91 days until 31 December this year, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 273 days on 1 July 2025.

Last Thursday, on 26 September, the CBE offered T-bills with the same combined amount.

