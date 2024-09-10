The unprecedented surge of gold prices above $2,500 per ounce has sparked a global frenzy, setting new market records.

The South African Gold Coin Exchange and The Scoin Shop are observing soaring demand for gold, with both experienced buyers and newcomers flocking to this safe-haven asset.

In the midst of global economic uncertainties, gold has proven its resilience, offering stability in turbulent times. This rally is not merely a temporary trend; industry experts suggest it has the potential to extend further.

Several factors are fueling this surge, including inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening US dollar.

Rael Demby, chief executive officer of The South African Gold Coin Exchange and The Scoin Shop, confidently affirmed, "South Africans have a keen understanding of the value of gold. As the price of gold continues to climb, we are witnessing a significant surge in the buying and selling of gold coins, particularly Krugerrands.

"People recognise that gold is not just a commodity; it is a reliable store of value that transcends economic cycles. The Krugerrand remains a top choice for individuals capitalising on this rally.

"The South African Gold Coin Exchange and The Scoin Shop have experienced unprecedented sales of Krugerrands, with many clients opting to diversify their portfolios with gold in the face of economic uncertainties."

Demby emphasised, "Valid concerns such as geopolitical instability, inflationary pressures, and strains on global financial systems are driving an urgency to acquire physical gold, especially Krugerrands."

Locally, the rand's fluctuations against major currencies have further enhanced the appeal of gold.

With the South African economy grappling with challenges, including rising inflation and energy concerns, gold is a hedge against these risks. The tangible nature of gold offers a sense of security highly valued in uncertain times.

"As the gold price surpasses $2,500 an ounce, we anticipate a sustained strong demand," added Demby. "Now is the time for both seasoned holders and novices to consider the long-term benefits of expanding into gold coins."

