PHOTO
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April - sources
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April
March 10, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.