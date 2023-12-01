MOSCOW - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco has left unchanged official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in December, while Algeria's Sonatrach has reduced OSP for propane by 7% due to weaking demand, traders said.

Aramco's December OSP for propane was stable at $610 per tonne and for butane at $620 per tonne .

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach has cut its December OSP for propane by $40 per tonne to $520 , while its OSP for butane increased by $5 to $540 per tonne. .

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

