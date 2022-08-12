LONDON - Copper prices fell on Friday as the dollar strengthened but were set to end the week up 3% as bets that U.S. inflation may have peaked powered a broad shift towards riskier assets.

Other industrial metals also slipped but were up between 2% and 5% this week after the inflation figures suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve may need fewer interest rate rises, causing less economic damage.

Data also showed on Friday that euro zone industrial production grew three times more than expected in June.

Global stock markets headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains. While the dollar strengthened on Friday, it was down this week, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $8,071 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.

Prices are up about 16% from a low in mid-July but a global economic slowdown still means the metal used in the power and construction industries has lost 25% from its March peak.

"We've had a strong rebound based on short-covering and momentum buying," said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

"Recession fears are there, but they seem to have been already priced in. We don't really have the cushion we'd usually have with inventories."

A total of 231,000 tonnes of copper is stored in warehouses monitored by the LME, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the COMEX exchange in New York, down from about 375,000 tonnes a year ago.

Brokers Marex said it was watching to see if COVID-19 restrictions in the Chinese province of Jiangxi would impact copper production there.

However, Copper prices have yet to break above their downtrend from March and most speculators think they will fall further.

Bhar said he expected prices to be about $7,500 at year-end.

Other base metals fell but were up on the week.

LME aluminium was down 2.2% at $2,465.50 a tonne on Friday, zinc fell 2.9% to $3,579, nickel slipped 0.9% to $23,450, lead lost 1.5% to $2,167 and tin was down 2.3% at $24,805.

