A meeting of the top ministers of OPEC+ has kept oil output policy unchanged, an OPEC+ source said while the meeting was under way.

The talks are focusing on compliance with output cuts and ministers are likely to adjust compensation schedules for those countries that have been pumping above their targets, another OPEC+ source said.

