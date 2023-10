DUBAI - Oil markets are heading in the "right direction" by balancing supply and demand, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) said citing the country's Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak on Wednesday, following an earlier OPEC+ ministerial panel which made no changes to the group's current oil output policy.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel Razek; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Sharon Singleton)