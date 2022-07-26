The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is set to open a new laboratory in Dubai that will create around 500 jobs for skilled professionals.

The new gemological facility, scheduled to open in mid-2023, will occupy more than 41,000 square feet across two floors of Uptown Tower, a 340-metre-tall property which is part of the portfolio of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

"Over time, this could see up to 500 skilled new jobs in DMCC's business district," the statement said.

GIA is the world's authority on diamonds, coloured stones and pearls.

In a statement on Tuesday, DMCC said that the space in its Uptown Tower development will be leased through GIA's subsidiary, the GIA Laboratory DMCC.

GIA's new laboratory is expected to boost Dubai's status as a hub for the global diamond industry.

The UAE recorded $11 billion in rough and polished diamond trade during the first quarter of the year, up by 36% compared to a year ago.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

