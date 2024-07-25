Copper prices dipped below $9,000 per metric ton on Thursday for the first time since April on funds selling. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 1% lower at $9,011.5 per metric ton by 0954 GMT.

It earlier dipped to $8,900 for its lowest since March 28, breaking support level at $8,981.99, the 200-day moving average. "Funds continued to sell after overshoot since May and they are still not stopping," a trader said.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.4% to 72,900 yuan a ton.

It fell 15% from the all-time peak in May to fuel physical buying in China, which consumed half of the world's copper.

More copper rod plants in Jiangsu increased production this week as orders flocked in after copper prices retreated, a copper buyer source said.

Copper premium, the amount a Chinese buyer agreed to pay on top of LME copper prices to import copper, surged to $25 a ton on Thursday, its highest in over three months.

LME lead was flat to $2,043.5 a ton, zinc moved 1.6% lower to $2,643.5, tin slipped 2.6% to $29,015, nickel ticked 0.2% lower to $15,800, and aluminium shed 0.8% at $2,282.

Major indicators including U.S. GDP on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index data on Friday are set to shed light on when rate cuts might begin.

A lower interest rate pressures the U.S. dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

(Reporting by Julian Luk; Editing by Maju Samuel)