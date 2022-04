JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's production of palm-based biodiesel in January and February stood at 1.4 million kilolitres, Paulus Tjakrawan, vice chairman of the Indonesian Biofuel Producers Association (APROBI) said on Monday.

Domestic consumption of the fuel over the two-month period stood at 1.39 million kilolitres, he told media.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)