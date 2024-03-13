Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after posting its biggest decline in a month in the previous session after a sticky U.S. inflation report boosted bond yields and slightly tempered hopes for a June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged 0.1% up to $2,158.26 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,163.50.

* U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February amid higher costs for gasoline and shelter, suggesting some stickiness in inflation.

* The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month. In the 12 months through February, it increased by 3.2%, just above the 3.1% estimate, after advancing 3.1% through January.

* Bullion fell 1.1% on Tuesday, its worst single-day decline since Feb. 13, when data showed consumer prices also increased more than expected in January.

* Market expectations for the timing of the Fed's first rate cut were slightly tempered, pricing in a 68% chance of a cut of at least 25 basis points in June, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, down from 72% on Tuesday before the data.

* Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

* The inflation reading gave a push higher to U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar. The 10-year Treasury yield got an extra lift after weak demand at the Treasury's auction of $39 billion of the benchmark note.

* Elsewhere, Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.

* Spot platinum fell 0.1% to $923.70 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.7% to $1,034.61 and silver shed 0.1% to $24.14.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)