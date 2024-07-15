Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues on the trajectory of U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $2,402.82 per ounce, as of 0653 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $2,408.50.

The dollar rose on safety bids after an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, which raised the odds of his winning the U.S. elections in November.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"I'm not convinced a Trump victory or loss directly links to a binary outcome for gold's direction in the same way Fed policy expectations have been. But, if Trump stirs up trade wars, then you'd think it builds a good case for gold to perform well under his presidency," said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak later in the day, and a few other officials will speak later in the week. Data sets due this week include U.S. retail sales, industrial output for June and weekly jobless claims.

"If we get another big miss on retail sales, it will reinforce there is a sense of urgency to cut rates, which could help gold. If gold breaks the $2,450 barrier, then prices will see new record highs," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

Markets see a 93% chance of a U.S. cut rate in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding bullion's appeal tends to shine in a low-interest-rate environment.

On the physical front, analysts at ANZ said in a note that above-average rainfall and any favourable reduction in import duty will provide tailwinds for Indian gold demand in the short term.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $30.65, platinum slipped 0.7% at $991.88 and palladium dropped 1.5% to $954.25.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Varun H K and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



