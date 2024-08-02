Gold prices firmed on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, steered by safe-haven demand and the prospect of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while market participants awaited U.S. payrolls data.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,463.48 per ounce, as of 0643 GMT, just $20 shy of the record peak of $2,483.60 scaled in July. Prices have climbed more than 3% this week.

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.1% to $2,507.80.

Investors will monitor the U.S. payrolls report due at 1230 GMT for further cues on the monetary policy path.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that interest rates could be cut as soon as September if the U.S. economy follows its expected path.

Trader bets for a 50-basis-point rate cut in September jumped to 31.5% from 11.8% earlier this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"Gold prices can breach the $2,500 mark if we see further flare-up in geopolitical tensions and a weaker jobs report raises bets for a 50 bp cut in September," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

"If prices breach the $2,520 level, then the next technical target is $2,570."

Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic risks and lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

The rush for safe assets aided some net flows into gold amid the broader risk-off environment, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

Asian shares and U.S. Treasury yields slid after weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook.

The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said on Thursday, a day after the group's political leader was assassinated in Tehran.

Spot silver added 1.3% to $28.92, platinum rose 1.3% at $973.60. Both the metals were headed for weekly gains.

Palladium rose 0.8% to $912.07.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)