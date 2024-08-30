Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but were poised for a monthly gain on prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut in September, while traders awaited key U.S. inflation data for further insights.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,517.91 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, and was on track to log its second consecutive monthly gain, rising about 3%.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $2,551.20.

* U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.0% annualized rate last quarter, up from 2.8% rate reported last month, while consumer spending rose to 2.9%, revised from 2.3%.

* A separate report showed weekly initial jobless claims slipped to 231,000 last week, slightly below the 232,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

* Traders have fully priced in a Federal Reserve rate easing next month, with a 66% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and about 34% chance of a bigger 50-bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Market participants are now on the watch-out for Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due later in the day to assess the central bank's policy outlook.

* Israel told the U.S. that an initial review found that shots were fired at a World Food Programme vehicle in the Gaza Strip after a "communication error" between Israeli military units.

* Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

* Elsewhwere, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.13% to 857.27 metric tons on Thursday.

* Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $29.41 per ounce, and palladium was flat at $979.95, both metals on track for monthly gains.

* Platinum edged up by 0.1% to $938.50 and was down about 3.7% for the month.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)




