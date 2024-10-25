Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 0.027 percent during the current week, reaching USD 2,723.37500 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 2,722.62280 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 0.31 percent to USD 33.91000 per ounce, up from USD 33.80500 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 1.29 percent to USD 1,032.38000 per ounce, compared to USD 1,019.21620 per ounce at the beginning of the week.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).