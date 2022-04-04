Gold prices was flat on Monday, as the U.S. dollar and yields firmed after strong jobs data raised expectation of aggressive rate hikes, offsetting support from safe-haven demand fuelled by a worsening Ukraine crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,922.43 per ounce by 0202 GMT. U.S. Gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,927.50.

* The dollar made a firm start to the week as U.S. Treasury yields rose with expectations of rapid-fire interest rate hikes.

* A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders, while higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. unemployment hitting a two-year low of just 3.6% last month, strong enough that investors bet it would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to tackle inflation by lifting rates sharply.

* Fed funds futures have priced a near 4/5 chance of a 50 basis point hike next month and two-year yields stand at a three-year high of 2.4930%.

* Germany's defence minister said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning imports of Russian gas, which could drag further on growth and the currency, after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of atrocities.

* Physical gold demand in India improved last week as domestic prices dropped ahead of a festival over the weekend, while purchases in top consumer China were limited by COVID-19 lockdowns.

* Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $24.63 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $984.67 and palladium rose 2.2% to $2,326.18. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Factory Orders MM Feb

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)