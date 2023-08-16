Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, a day after breaching the key $1,900 support level on strong U.S. consumer spending data fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve was not done with its interest rate hiking cycle.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,933.

* Gold on Tuesday dropped to as low as $1,895.50 an ounce, its weakest level since end-June, as benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high, making them more attractive than non-interest bearing bullion.

* U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in July, suggesting the economy continued to expand early in the third quarter while keeping a recession at bay.

* Later in the day, investors will scan minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting to gauge its upcoming rate strategy.

* Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that while the U.S. central bank has made some progress in its inflation fight, interest rates may still need to go higher to finish the job.

* Basic wages in Britain hit a record growth rate, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back rate hikes.

* Global hedge funds are "aggressively" selling Chinese stocks amid heightened concerns over the country's property sector and a weak batch of economic data, a Goldman Sachs report showed.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, extended declines to hit their lowest level since January 2020 at 894.43 metric tons on Tuesday.

* Spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.52 an ounce and platinum down 0.1% to $887.81. Palladium gained 0.2% to $1,237.40. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Core CPI YY July 0600 UK CPI YY July 0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q2 1230 US Housing Starts Number July 1315 US Industrial Production MM July 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)