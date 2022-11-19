UAE - Members from the global gold industry will be discussing recent developments and challenges when they get together at the region’s largest gold industry and business conclave.

Ministers, diplomats, regulators, top industry leaders, officials from gold mines and refineries, jewellers, traders and import export companies from more than 100 countries will meet at the 4th Global Gold Convention 2022, that's taking place at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa on November 22, under the theme ‘Making UAE the Integrated Global Gold Marketplace’.

“We are bringing together the gold industry stakeholders from five continents in a single venue with the objective of making the UAE the Integrated Global Gold Marketplace,” said Sajith Kumar PK, Managing Director and CEO, IBMC.

Organised by IBMC International and co-organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (UAE Chambers) and the International Chamber of Commerce, UAE, the event will have dedicated industry sessions, diplomatic conclaves, B2G meetings, B2B meetings and business networking that will provide the participants meaningful insights on the latest developments, trends, challenges, regulatory developments, government policies and suggestions to chart business strategies.

"During the event, we will launch industry focused IBMC Gold Ventures, IBMC Trade Flow Ventures and IBMC Forums & Event Ventures to support Gold Industry players. These ventures will also extent support to the new Investors and Business Class to enter the Gold Industry," said Sajith, adding that the convention is structured to benefit all stakeholders from the gold industry.

Ambassadors, consul generals and other officials from participating countries will be highlighting trade and investment opportunities in their respective nations. A special session has also been organised to discuss issues affecting the jewellery industry.

The event will also recognise and honour industry leaders with the Global Gold Excellency and Global Gold Ambassador Awards.

