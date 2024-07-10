Arab Finance: Egypt increased its wheat imports by 28.3% in the first half (H1) of 2024, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

Wheat imports hit 6.8 million tons during the first six months of this year, up from 5.3 million tons in the same period in 2023, the source noted.

This rise is attributed to the increased number of refugees in the country recently, pushing up the local consumption of wheat, a trader said, adding that wheat imports mainly grew due to the availability of the USD in banks over the past three months.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).