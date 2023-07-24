Egypt’s wheat imports rose 34% year on year (YoY) during the period from January to July 18th of the current year, Asharq Business reported, citing an official document.

The North African country received 5.66 million tons of wheat since the beginning of the year to July 18th, compared to 4.22 million tons over the same period a year earlier.

It is worth noting that Egypt is the largest wheat importer in the world, purchasing up to 12 million tons annually for the public and private sectors.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).