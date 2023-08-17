Egypt - The Egyptian Commodities Exchange has agreed with sugar production companies to register to trade sugar on the bourse, head of the platform Ibrahim Ashmawy said.

Ashmawy said that the offering comes in line with the Egyptian state’s policy and the government’s direction to regulate strategic and basic commodity markets, provide commodities in an equal and transparent competition, control commodity markets, and stabilise their prices by establishing a direct trading relationship between each of the producers of commodities, manufacturers and all elements of supply chains.

The Egyptian Commodities Exchange announced the need for companies operating in sugar commodities to register their membership in the Egyptian Commodities Exchange, and that the first trading session for the sugar commodity will be tomorrow, Thursday.

Ashmawy elaborated that sugar commodity, upon its launch, will be the fourth commodity to be offered for trading on the Egyptian Commodities Exchange, after the successful offering of wheat and yellow corn commodities, concluded that more other commodities are being studied to be offered for trading on the Egyptian Commodities Exchange.

