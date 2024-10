Egypt's cabinet approved an indicative price for wheat for the 2024/2025 season, as per a statement.

The price has been set at EGP 2,200 per ardeb for 23.5-grade wheat, EGP 2,150 for 23-grade wheat, and EGP 2,100 for 22-grade wheat.

These prices have been agreed upon by the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance, and Supply.

