CAIRO - Egypt has so far procured 3.55 million tons of wheat from the local harvest that started in mid-April and has a target of 3.6 million tons by July 15, a statement from Ministry of Supply said.

Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat is sufficient to cover 6.6 months of consumption, the statement added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed; Writing by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Alison Williams)