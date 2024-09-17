Copper prices steadied at close to two-month highs on Tuesday as expectations of an interest rate reduction by the U.S. Federal Reserve a day ahead pressured the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% to $9,371 per metric ton during official rings. It hit $9,466.5 in the previous session, a level last seen on July 18.

Trading interest was not strong with half-day turnover of copper at 7,287 lots, compared to a daily volume of 20,402 lots on Tuesday.

Both copper and aluminium are likely to trade in a narrow range as funds are readying their positions ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday, a trading source said.

Aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,519 with a large futures position on the LME to buy aluminium in October and sell in November <0#LME-FBR>.

Supporting metals prices was mainly a weaker dollar now near a one-year low on rising expectations for an outsized rate cut from the U.S. central bank. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

But zinc and lead prices came under pressure following a sharp rise in inventories in Singapore warehouses monitored by the LME.

Three-month zinc was down 0.8% at $2,923 and lead was down 1% at $2,019.

Lead inventories rose 17% or 30,225 tons to 205,000 tons, while zinc inventories were up 12,950 tons.

The increase however shows little about changes in supply and demand for zinc and lead, another trader source said, given the major inflows and outflows of the two metals in Asian locations for rent deals over the past few months.

For other metals, nickel was 0.7% lower at $16,175 and tin fell 0.3% to $31,850 a ton.

