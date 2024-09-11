Copper prices firmed up on Wednesday to factor in expectations of the first interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in more than four years that could pressure the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $9,102.5 per metric ton, as of 1023 GMT.

Base metals and gold are likely to be buoyed in the next few days ahead of the rate decision on Sept. 18, said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Panmure Liberum.

Investors awaited a U.S. inflation report, due later in the day, for more clues on the rate outlook.

The market currently expects the U.S. central bank to trim interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining policy meetings in 2024, a Reuters' poll of economists showed on Wednesday.

The dollar eased from a one-week high, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

"Copper will remain bound in the range of high $8,000s to mid $9,000s, unless we see a very bearish economic indicator from China," Price said.

Demand from China, the world's biggest copper buyer, slowed down in August. The country imported 415,000 tons of copper last month, down 12.3% from a year ago, customs said on Tuesday.

China's commodities sentiment has been battered by a deepening selloff in the stock market, Australian bank ANZ analysts said in a note.

The country's equities market just slid to their lowest in seven months.

LME nickel added 1.6% to $15,995 a ton, lead climbed 1.8% to $1,990, aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,364.5, tin moved 1.5% higher to $31,000, while zinc rose 2% to $2,767.

(Reporting by Julian Luk in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)