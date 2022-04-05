Nigeria - Fermented cocoa beans, sesamum seeds and superior quality raw cocoa beans were the most exported Nigerian agricultural products in 2021, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the latest data from NBS, durum wheat (not in seeds) was the major agricultural produce imported into the country from the United Arab Emirates and Lithuania, followed by crude palm oil from China and Malaysia, and palm olein, also from Malaysia. The data revealed Nigeria’s total international trade in agricultural goods was N3.24 trillion in 2021, adding that the import value exceeded exports by N2.23 trillion.

Also, the figures showed that in the first quarter of 2021, Nigerian farmers exported goods worth N127.2 billion while the country imported N630.2 billion worth of goods. Also, agricultural goods worth N165.27 billion were exported while import value was N652.08 billion in the second quarter.

Furthermore, the data showed that Nigeria exported food worth N79.4 billion and N132.71 billion in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, while the import values were N789.1 billion and N667.16 billion, respectively.

