DUBAI - Aramco expects demand for oil of 104 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and 105 million bpd in 2025, its CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Michael Georgy)
