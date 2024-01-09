Aluminium prices rebounded after touching their lowest levels in almost three weeks on Tuesday as daily data from the London Metal Exchange showed stocks in LME-registered warehouses had fallen from a seven-month high.

Three-month aluminium on the LME was up by 0.3% to $2,244 per metric ton as of 1132 GMT after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21 at $2,227.

"The price has started to attract some consumer buying," a trader said. "Stocks have been increasing in the last few days, and now that might have ended."

Total aluminium stocks in the LME-registered warehouses slid to 565,275 tons after 4,000 tons of outflows, LME data showed. The on-warrant stocks fell to 361,975 after 27,000 tons in fresh cancellations.

On the supply side, producer Alcoa said it would stop production in 2024 at its loss-making alumina refinery in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, discounts for cash against three-month LME contracts remain wide for several industrial metals, indicating plenty of product available for nearby supply and concerns about the global economic growth.

The discount, or contango, for copper on Monday was the largest since 1992 at $108.3 per ton while for zinc it hit a three-month high of $26.50.

In China, traders await crucial credit lending and trade data later this week to gauge prospects for demand in the world's biggest metals consumer.

The U.S. currency index rose on Tuesday, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, as investors await U.S. inflation later this week.

LME copper fell 0.7% to $8,388.5 a ton, while zinc rose 0.6% at $2,524, lead was 0.2% higher at $2,067, and tin fell 0.2% to $24,460.

Nickel dipped 0.5% to $16,220 as LME data showed stocks climbing to their highest level since mid-2022. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Jason Neely)