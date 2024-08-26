Arab Finance: Egypt’s digital savings platform Menthum has introduced the Menthum USD Fixed Income Fund, in collaboration with CI Capital Asset Management Company, as per an emailed press release.

The new fund offers a high-yield dollar investment option with significant liquidity for both individuals and companies.

The Menthum Fund focuses on investing in high-quality, low-risk fixed-income securities, such as USD-denominated treasury bills and Eurobonds issued by the Egyptian government.

The fund is regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and aligns with Menthum's vision of delivering safe and smart savings solutions.

