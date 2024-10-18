KUWAIT CITY, Oct 16: The Ministry of Education has issued a memorandum stating that the total amount of its debts has reached KD 46,349,593.838, explaining these debts are owed to companies that have yet to complete the documents needed for disbursing payments to them. The Education Ministry confirmed that these debts will be paid upon completion of the required procedures and submission of the necessary documents, indicating the aforementioned amount will be kept in a bank account within a certain period based on the financial system approved by its finance counterpart.



The ministry explained that debts owed to the government and registered under it are owed by employees who are still in service, those who resigned, companies, institutions, and private schools. It affirmed that it is working hard to collect these debts as per the established collection methods. It disclosed that for employees who are still in service, the debt is deducted from their monthly salary as per the legal percentage; while for employees whose service ended, files are opened for them with the value of their debts to collect payment either through the entities where they are currently employed, through the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS), or a legal claim.

