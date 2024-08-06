The Egyptian Ministry of Finance is considering issuing green bonds and sukuk in Egyptian pound in the local market to fund the overall budget deficit, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk.

During a press conference, Kouchouk stated that Egypt had already been affected by the current economic conditions as an emerging economy.

He added that the country is looking forward to benefiting from the current global decrease in commodity prices.

