Abu Dhabi’s Response Plus Holding has achieved a net profit of 65.01 million dirhams ($17.7 million) in 2021, a turnaround from a loss of 3.87 million dirhams in 2020, according to a disclosure.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, reached more than 300 million dirhams, up from 2.8 million dirhams a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on which its shares trade.

The healthcare services provider said it had a “remarkable growth” in 2021, with its full-year net profit rising by 25 million dirhams from the 40.01 million dirhams made between January and September of the same year.

The company has made an investment in Indian company API Holding Limited, which is expected to go public in March 2022.

It has also awarded new project contracts, including those signed with the National Petroleum Construction Company, United Arab Emirates University, Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi and Formula 1 Grand Prix – Saudi Arabia, among others.

