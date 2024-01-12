Students in the CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE are currently writing their pre-board or mock examinations.

These are being held ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations that are scheduled to start on February 15 for both Grades 10 and 12. The examinations will end on 2 April, 2024.

To maintain a standardised start time, all examinations will commence at 9am UAE time.

K George Mathew, Principal/CEO, GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi said: “Preboard exams are currently being held at all GEMS CBSE schools in the UAE. Our preparations started in December last year after completing all learning modules. We have had personalised and collective practice tests scheduled to help students get used to the likely challenges in answering all kinds of questions, including multiple choice and case-based questions as well as those involving logical reasoning.”

Principals explain following this, institutions will hold board practicals that are likely to begin in the third week of January and are expected to be completed well before the written examinations begin.

“The board has appointed principals of schools to be observers in other schools for the practical examinations, to ensure these are conducted fairly and as per the bylaws of the board,” said Lalitha Suresh, Principal, GEMS Our Own Indian School.

Papers vetted by another group of checkers

GEMS Education, the largest functioning school network in the UAE, gathers a group of subject experts from all their schools to discuss the changes and modalities of setting question papers based on CBSE specifications and patterns.

These papers are further vetted by another group of paper checkers from their schools, before administering the common standards exam as a mock exam for Grade 10 and Grade 12 students.

Educators therefore explain preparation for the CBSE board examinations for Grades 10 and 12 has been intense for both students and teachers.

Meanwhile, school groups are increasingly focusing on maintaining students’ physical and emotional well-being as students get ready for these important examinations.

They emphasise that while students are being prepared to face the challenges, teachers are also extending their expertise to individual students as needed, together with support from parents.

Teachers offer extra classes

Lini Shivaprasad, Principal, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah said: “Students have been diligently studying their prescribed syllabus, revising concepts, and practicing with sample papers to enhance their understanding.”

“Teachers have been providing guidance, conducting extra classes, and offering additional resources to support students in their preparations. The counselling cell at school is supporting students by way of open communication, strategies for planning study schedules, and giving tips to ease examination stress,” she added.

They stressed enrichment classes, focused test series and practice examinations have been going on throughout the year. “We are confident our students will give their best, with the support of our teachers and parents,” said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and Principal at Credence High School.

Educators highlight that they encourage their students to adopt a growth mindset, which emphasises that intelligence and ability can be developed through hard work and perseverance.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, Dubai, said: “Students and teachers are very busy with practical exams, Pre-Boards, and Performance Enhancement Plans. Revisions are imperative for the improvement of results. This supports students in facing the exams with a positive attitude and the confidence that they can enhance their performance and achieve success.”

