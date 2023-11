DUBAI -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 2nd and 3rd December 2023 will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 52nd UAE National Day.

This comes in line with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays for the public and private sectors in 2023.

MoHRE extended its sincere congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion.