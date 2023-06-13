Landmarks across the UAE have lit up in the colours of the Filipino flag, commemorating the Philippines Independence Day.

The world's tallest building took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

The post said: "Burj Khalifa lights up to commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on their Independence Day. May this special day be filled with unity and joy as you celebrate the achievements and progress of your nation.'

In Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC building lit up with the colours of the Philippines flag in celebration of the country's Independence Day.

On Saturday, around 10,000 Filipinos joined in on the day-long celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre that showcased not only traditions through various cultural presentations —but also the storied past and collective history of the resilient overseas Filipinos “who have played an integral role in building the fabric of the UAE."

This was pointed out by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), during her speech addressed to the Filipino expat community.

(With inputs from Angel Tesorero)

