ABU DHABI: The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the year 2024 official holidays calendar for both public and private sectors.

As part of the Cabinet’s ongoing efforts to enhance the organisation of work in government and private sectors, the resolution aims to enable all community members working in various sectors in the UAE, as well as families, to plan ahead for holidays, travel and personal activities. It also supports the national economy on all levels.

The calendar includes 1st January 2024, as an official holiday on the occasion of the New Year; 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal 1445 AH as the Eid Al Fitr holiday; 9th Dhu Al-Hijjah 1445 AH for the Arafa Day; 10th to 12th Dhu Al-Hijjah 1445 AH to mark Eid Al Adha; 1st Muharram 1446 AH as the Islamic New Year holiday.

Image courtesy WAM.

The UAE public holidays calendar also includes 12th Rabi` al-Awwal 1446 AH which marks the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, and 2nd and 3rd December 2024 as the 53rd UAE National Day holiday.