Muscat: Suhail star has appeared in the Sultanate of Oman which is considered an indicator of the end of the intense heat and the beginning of moderate weather.

Oman Astronomical Society said in a statement :"These days, the skies of the Sultanate and the Arabian Peninsula are witnessing the appearance of the Suhail star, which is considered an indicator of the end of the intense heat and the beginning of moderate weather.

Despite the difference in determining its appearance between the south and north of the Arabian Peninsula, it is common for it to appear on August 24.The Suhail star is 313 light years away from Earth."

The Suhail star is a southern star that is only seen in the north for short periods and at low altitudes depending on the observer's latitude. It is a navigational guide used by the ancients on land and sea to determine directions, as it points towards the south.

The ancient Arabs were optimistic about the appearance of Suhail, as they considered it a sign of a decrease in the intensity of the heat and the approach of moderate weather. The Suhail season lasts for 53 days.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

