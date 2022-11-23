Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech starts on the right of a three-man attack for Morocco in their opening game of the World Cup against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Qatar.

Ziyech only returned to the Morocco squad in September after more than a year out following a dispute with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Halilhodzic, who had also sidelined Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons, was replaced by Walid Regragui in late August.

Mazraoui lines up at left-back with Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi on the opposite side of the defence, while midfielder Selim Amallah is included having shaken off an injury.

Croatia captain Luka Modric is among four players who started the 2018 final defeat by France in Moscow.

Dejan Lovren, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic are also in the line-up for Zlatko Dalic's side.

Starting line-ups

Morocco (4-3-3)

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Coach: Walid Regragui

Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Referee: Fernando Andres Rapallini (ARG)