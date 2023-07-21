The most entertaining and explosive format in the game of cricket is all set to tee off in Zimbabwe, as the T10 comes to Africa for the first time ever.

The inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, which is organized by T Ten Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket, will commence from 20th July at the Harare Sports Club. The grand final of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be played on 29th July, in Harare, also the venue for all the matches of the tournament.

There are five teams, Durban Qalandars Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves, , Cape Town Samp Army and Johannesburg Buffaloes, who will battle it out for top honours in Harare, over the next ten days. Tournament will see a glittering opening ceremony on 20th July, after which the first game will begin at 7pm local time.

The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a new and important chapter in the journey of the T10, which is taking its first steps in its quest to go global. Up until now, the T10 has been played in Abu Dhabi for half a decade, and the journey aims to take the most exciting format in cricket to various parts of the globe. The T10 hopes to entertain, enthral and of course, invest in the domestic cricket structures, such that players from the furthest corners of the cricketing fraternity can get a feel of what the big international stage is like.

From the most impactful young players, to the best of the best in international cricket, the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 has it all and promises to be nothing short of a cricketing carnival in the continent of Africa.

Wasim Qadri, senior journalist and television show host based in Islamabad can be follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya

