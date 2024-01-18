Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl in Thursday's third and final T20 against Zimbabwe in Colombo as the tourists chase their first series win in the island nation.

Sri Lanka made two changes to bring in Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Charith Asalanka, who top-scored with 69 in the second match, is unwell and Kusal Perera is also sitting out.

Zimbabwe brought in all-rounder Tony Munyonga for Ryan Burl.

The series is level at 1-1 after a remarkable turnaround for Zimbabwe following successive T20 series defeats to minnows Namibia and Ireland.

They won the second match against Sri Lanka by four wickets after going down in a last-ball thriller in the opener.

Sri Lanka are searching for their first T20 series win since taking home the Asia Cup in September 2022.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (capt), Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Television Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)