RIYADH — In an exciting development for the sport of boxing, Joe Gallagher, a celebrated boxing trainer, is set to lead the world's first Mike Tyson Boxing Gym, to be established in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.



The news was revealed by Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season, as part of the Riyadh Season festival.



The announcement coincides with the upcoming “Battle of the Baddest” WBC event, scheduled for Oct. 28, which will feature a highly anticipated bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.



Alalshikh expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We believe that entertainment is a universal language that fosters inclusivity by uniting people through shared experiences and art.



“Our decision to include boxing as an integral part of Riyadh Season and our collaboration with Joe Gallagher on this exciting project aligns with this vision.”



Under this agreement, Gallagher will oversee the operation of the world's inaugural Mike Tyson Boxing Gym, set to open next month.



The gym's primary focus will be on the discovery, nurturing, and training of emerging boxing talents. Boxing legend Mike Tyson, a former heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer, will actively participate in the gym's management.



Gallagher will also take on the role of training and developing local Saudi teenage boxing prospect Mohammad AI-Akl.



Gallagher expressed his anticipation for the project, saying: “I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting venture in a growing market where boxing is gaining popularity.



“Saudi Arabia's ability to attract top-tier fighters like Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to compete in Riyadh, and its partnership with Mike Tyson to establish the first-ever gym bearing his name, demonstrates the country's commitment to hosting world-class events and building state-of-the-art facilities.”



Gallagher, a renowned trainer known for producing British and world champions, is a two-time recipient of the UK Boxing News Trainer of the Year award, including its inaugural presentation in 2015.



In the same year, he made history by becoming the first UK-born trainer to be named USA Ring Magazine World Trainer of the Year.

