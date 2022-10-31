Popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has put out a post criticising the breach of his privacy.

The batter posted a video of his hotel room by a member of the staff. In the video, the former skipper's personal belongings are also shown.

Kohli penned a note that accompanied the video. He started off by saying that he understands and appreciated how fans wait outside hotels to meet their favourite cricketers, however, this was "appalling".

The cricketer said that it made him paranoid about his privacy.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy."

He ends the note with a genuine request to all fans: "Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

