Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians, on Wednesday unveiled the name and team identity of the new franchise joining the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily – ‘MI Emirates’ ahead of the inaugural edition of the UAE International League T20 (ILT20).

To be based in Abu Dhabi, the new team will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise.

‘MI Emirates’ was chosen as the name of the franchise as it calls out the local region from where the team will be based and is representative of the entire UAE region.

The team, ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates,” is a team dedicated to the fans across the Emirates geographies.

The global expansion of #OneFamily will bring to the league the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’, the newest addition to our #Onefamily," Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said.

"For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that MI Emirates will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

