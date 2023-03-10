PHOTO
UAE to take part in Masters Over 50s Cricket World Cup in South Africa
The 18-member will be led by Syed Rafiullah and also includes Khurram Khan, who was the skipper of the UAE side in the 2015 edition of the ICC World Cup
March 10, 2023
