ABU DHABI - The UAE Pro League's board of directors reviewed the development of the preparations for the 2022-23 season and the League Awards ceremony, which will take place at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 27th August, 2022.

They were also briefed on the UAE Pro League's work in progress and reports of the various departments and sections.

This came during the UAE Pro League's periodic meeting, which was held on Friday.

The meeting was headed by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi.