UAE - More than 780 students have showcased their creative talents at the Yas in Schools National Finals presented by ADNOC, which were held at Yas Marina Circuit.

The winners were crowned during a virtual event, including Team Nautilus from JSS International School Dubai and Team Sidewinder from Hartland International School, who will go on to represent the UAE in the World Finals later this year in the Pro and Rookie category, respectively.

Now in its 13th year, the 2022 Yas in Schools program marked the most successful year to date, with over 300 schools and 13,000 students participating across the academic year.

Throughout the year, students will work in teams to design, innovate, manufacture, and test small-scale race cars, eventually culminating in racing their creations at the National Finals, taking them from the classroom to the track.

The National Finals also reached record-breaking numbers, with 786 students participating across the three-day event. Championing local talent, the Finals also saw the highest participation from Emirati students, with over 150 competing in the 2022 finals, an increase of 24 per cent from 2021.

There was no shortage of talent on show during the finals, which were broadcast live on Yas Marina Circuit's official Yas TV YouTube channel. Students from six to 21 years old competed across three categories, Formula Ethara, Yas in Schools, and 4x4 in Schools, showcasing their knowledge and practical talent in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths).

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: "On behalf of all at Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Yas Marina Circuit, we'd like to congratulate all of the students for their commitment to the project throughout the year, it's been amazing to see the cars come to life this week, they should all be extremely proud of their efforts. We also extend great thanks to those who make it possible, the teachers who invest into the programme, the parents who encourage the children to be involved, and the judges who invest their time and play a crucial role in the finals.

"And of course, to the title partner of Yas in Schools, ADNOC, and all of the partners and stakeholders who are essential to the continued growth we're witnessing for this impactful program."

With its focus on social responsibility, ADNOC continues to deliver programmes in support of the UAE's future economic development and diversification. ADNOC is committed to developing and inspiring the next generation of skilled workers, who will be the driving force of the UAE economy, as part of its STEM-focused activities.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Executive Director, People, Technology & Corporate Support Directorate at ADNOC, said: "ADNOC is pleased to support the Yas in Schools National Finals and we heartily congratulate all the winners and participants as well as their teachers and parents for their commitment across the academic year. At ADNOC, we firmly believe in providing opportunities for the youth to develop and effectively contribute to the UAE's continued progress.

"Our STEM education initiatives, such as the Yas in Schools program, support this objective and our broader corporate social responsibility strategy aimed at creating a positive and lasting impact on society."

Other notable winners in the event included Team Nebula from Nord Anglia International School Dubai and Echo Extreme from Safa Community School, who came out on top in the Professional and Rookie categories respectively as part of the Formula Ethara competition. In the 4x4 in Schools category, first place went to Project Dune from Repton School Dubai, who finished ahead of runners-up Rochester Institute of Technology and third-placed Triton.

JSS International School Dubai and Hartland International School will go on to represent the UAE in the F1 in Schools World Finals 2022 held at Silverstone, UK, from July 9 to 15.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).