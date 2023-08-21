The UAE team, brimming with some exciting young talent, may have gone down to New Zealand in the T20 series decider on Sunday, but they have won plenty of admirers.

With a brand of fearless cricket, the home team gave the Tim Southee-led New Zealand a run for their money before going down in the series with a 32-run loss at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 167 in the decider on Sunday, the UAE chase were in danger of spiralling out of control at 53 for five in the ninth over.

But Aayan Afzal Khan, the 17-year-old bowler who stunned the Kiwis with a three-wicket spell to set up UAE's historic win in the second game on Saturday, walked in and showed there is more to his game than just left-arm spin.

Aayan, the youngest player to play in a T20 World Cup match, hit a fine 36-ball 42 in his 68-run sixth wicket partnership with Basil Hameed (24 not out off 28 balls).

Eventually, the UAE finished their innings at 134 for seven as the Kiwis clinched the series 2-1.

If only the top-order batters — Aryansh Sharma (16), Vriitya Aravind (12) and Asif Khan (11) — had made their starts count, the result could have been very different.

But it's not easy for an associate team to cope with the level of a Test-playing team consistently.

It was a a great learning experience for Muhammad Waseem's team which is aiming to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup, having played in the previous edition last year Down Under.

The Kiwi attack, led by Southee (4-1-24-0) and Ben Lister (4-0-35-3) in the powerplay, didn't do anything spectacular.

But they used the short-ball and the back of a length out-swing to outfox the inexperienced batsmen of the home team.

Earlier, New Zealand batsmen bounced back from their poor display in the second game with a much improved batting performance.

But the UAE struck early blows again, with Kiwi openers Tim Seifert (13) and Chad Bowes (9) failing to covert their starts.

Muhammad Jawadullah (4-0-26-1), the 24-year-old left-arm pacer who was one of the heroes of UAE's win on Saturday, was impressive once again, getting Bowes caught at short third man with a back of a length delivery.

But it was Junaid Siddique (4-0-26-3) who was easily the best bowler for the UAE on Sunday.

Siddique bowled a tight line and kept the Kiwis on their toes.

Will Young (56, 46 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and Mark Chapman (51, 32 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) were equal to the task, though.

The two batsmen revived the Kiwi innings with their 84-run partnership for the third wicket.

While Young constructed his innings carefully, Chapman was more aggressive and recorded his second straight half-century in the series.

It was a partnership that turned the game decisively in New Zealand's favour as Mitchell Santner's cameo (20 not ot off 11 balls) ensured the UAE had a formidable target to chase.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 166 for five (Will Young 56, Mark Chapman 51, Mitchell Santner 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 3/26)

UAE 134 for seven (Aayan Afzal Khan 42, Basil Hameed 24 not out; Ben Lister 3/35).

Series: New Zealand win 2-1.

