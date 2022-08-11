West Indians Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard have signed up for the UAE's inaugural International League T20, the ILT20, it was revealed on Thursday.

Apart from the trio, Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka, Englishman Ollie Pope and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi too have signed up.

Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket, the league bolstered their roster by adding more impressive names to their list of Marquee Players. “Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20,” Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s General Secretary said:

“We are very pleased to see the list of marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket,” he added.

The latest reveal of players also includes Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.

Making its debut in January, 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplemtary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

