On behalf of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, QOC First Vice-President Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana attended the opening ceremony of the Arab Games-Algeria 2023 held late Wednesday evening at July 5, 1962 Stadium in Algiers. The colourful ceremony was attended by top officials and athletes including Algeria’s Prime Minister HE Aymen Benabderrahmane, who announced the opening of the Games.

The President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal and the Algerian Olympic Committee President Abderrahmane Hammad were also among the dignitaries present. The ceremony witnessed the presentations by prominent Algerian artists who highlighted country’s history and culture. Qatari boxer Abdulhadi Al Marri carried Qatar’s national flag during the athletes’ parade.

