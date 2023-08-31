Everyone talks about the India vs. Pakistan rivalry in Asia, but the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh rivalry, on and off the field, is not too far behind.

Tomorrow, Bangladesh take on hosts Sri Lanka in their first game at Pallekeke, with both teams looking to draw first blood. Even though Sri Lanka is depleted in their bowling attack due to injuries to their main players, especially Wanindu Hasaranga, they will be banking on their experienced batters like Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva and Captain Dasun Shanaka to get them the runs for their inexperienced bowlers to defend.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who had struggled with captaincy issues as Tamim Iqbal stepped won from the role, will be led by experienced Shakib Al Hasan.

In the Nidahas Trophy Hassan asked his players to come back after the on-field umpire did not signal a wide ball and had to be calmed-down. After Bangladesh won, Shakib Ul Hassan stormed onto the field shirtless, doing the Nagin dance (snake dance) that did not go down well with the Sri Lankan crowd, as well as the players.

So much so that in the finals when Bangladesh was playing against India all the support was for team India. And when Dinesh Karthik hit the winning six, everyone in the crowd rubbed it in for the Bangladeshis by doing the Nagin dance.

This rivalry between the two Asian teams Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is here to stay. It remains to be seen which team will do the Nagin dance at the end of the game tomorrow

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).